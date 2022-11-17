Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.18). The consensus estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIGR. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

