Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Poshmark, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poshmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Poshmark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of -0.35. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

