Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Hold

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

