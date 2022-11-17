Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Compugen Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Compugen in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Compugen by 18.8% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 135.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

