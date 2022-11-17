Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 18,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $457,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,356,430.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 1,561,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,771. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

About Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.