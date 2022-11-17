Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0611 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.94 million and approximately $110,631.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.22 or 0.99998980 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00236714 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.06159424 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $105,725.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.