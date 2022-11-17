JOE (JOE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, JOE has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $49.77 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

