Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.00.
A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.2 %
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
