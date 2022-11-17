Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Journey Energy Price Performance
JRNGF stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.35.
About Journey Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.