Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Journey Energy Price Performance

JRNGF stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

