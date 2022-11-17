Joystick (JOY) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.73 million and approximately $48,528.82 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,861.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00235218 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55607451 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,968.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

