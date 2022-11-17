JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $750.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $750,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $222.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

