JUMPN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00566026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.01 or 0.29483398 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

