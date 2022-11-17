Jun Pei Sells 10,836 Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $18,963.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,784,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,372,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jun Pei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of Cepton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of Cepton stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Cepton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Analysts forecast that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cepton by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cepton by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPTN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cepton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

