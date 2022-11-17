Jun Pei Sells 10,836 Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $18,963.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,784,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,372,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jun Pei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of Cepton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.
Cepton Price Performance
Shares of Cepton stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Cepton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cepton by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cepton by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPTN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cepton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cepton (CPTN)
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.