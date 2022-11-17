Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.59

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.59 and traded as low as $29.75. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

