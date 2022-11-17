Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 76,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,576,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 362,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after buying an additional 1,566,551 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up 0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting 16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,860. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of 9.74 and a fifty-two week high of 43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of -0.67.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.