Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Price Performance
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
