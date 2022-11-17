KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,653.2% during the second quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 2,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 76,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

