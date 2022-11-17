KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WSBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,878. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,872 shares of company stock worth $725,804 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

