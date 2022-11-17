KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,960 ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,909 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

