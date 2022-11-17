KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,392. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $237.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.