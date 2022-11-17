KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $518,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 285,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,608,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

