KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $614,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.41. 54,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,139. The stock has a market cap of $334.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

