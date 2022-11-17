KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.03 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $5,953,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.75.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.