KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.39.

MRK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.96. 237,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

