KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.