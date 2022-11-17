Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $498.73

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €498.73 ($514.15) and traded as high as €546.30 ($563.20). Kering shares last traded at €541.80 ($558.56), with a volume of 225,384 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($711.34) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($710.31) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($670.10) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($757.73) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($582.47) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €483.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €499.07.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.