KeyCorp Boosts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $96.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.14.

NYSE:MTH opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

