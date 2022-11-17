KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48,619,375,295,429.00 billion and $84,293.80 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00565868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.08 or 0.29475140 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000320 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

