Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.73 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

