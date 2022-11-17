King Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Wealth lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Target were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $257.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.