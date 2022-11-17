Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

