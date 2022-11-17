Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $427.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

