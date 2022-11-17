KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.86 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $55.86 million and $1.48 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,567.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00236920 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11008605 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,563,014.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

