KonPay (KON) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $457,810.68 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KonPay has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

