Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Down 10.2% in October

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $318,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
KTOS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 8,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,517. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
