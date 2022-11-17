Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

