Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.96

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 318802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $5,007,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

