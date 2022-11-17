Laqira Protocol (LQR) One Day Volume Tops $492,651.90

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $74.53 million and approximately $492,651.90 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00564764 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.28 or 0.29417657 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.