Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 1.2%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.83. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.83.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Rating)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.