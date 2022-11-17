LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

LEGIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($108.25) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

