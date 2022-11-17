Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,812 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,688,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,872,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

