Legend of RPS Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00567310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.18 or 0.29550265 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

