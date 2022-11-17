Lego Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9,000.00 Billion (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $242.55 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lego Coin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com.

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

