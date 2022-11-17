Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 112.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $170.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

