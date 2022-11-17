Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $148.41 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

