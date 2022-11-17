Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.