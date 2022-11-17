Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 3% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and $861.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.77 or 0.00373079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024499 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003511 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017962 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,636,481 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
