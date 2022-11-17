Loom Network Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $57.33 million and $5.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00565651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.50 or 0.29463861 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

