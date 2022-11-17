Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Lufax Trading Down 15.8 %

LU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Lufax has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 157.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

