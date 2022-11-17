Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

LFT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

